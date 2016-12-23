You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A West Virginia family got a shocker of a gift from Santa Claus.

Santa paid an early visit Thursday to the Batts family in Huntington, West Virginia..

The family lost their home to foreclosure a few months ago.

Members of the family had lived in the house since 1969.

It turns out that the man who bought the home, heard about the family's plight and told Santa about it.

Santa showed up at the door and presented David Batts with the deed to the house, paid in full.

In addition, Santa gave the family eight $100 bills so they could buy gifts for their grandchildren.

"God sent him to me. This is God's work," David Batts said.