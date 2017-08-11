You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Someone who bought a Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket at a Sanford store just won $1.1 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Hawkins Avenue. It matched all five numbers drawn, 4-6-9-16-22, and won $1,184,357. The odds of winning are 1 in 749,398.

The win marks the second-largest prize ever won by a single Cash 5 ticket, the lottery said. The largest came two months ago when a family near Hickory won a $1.7 million prize.