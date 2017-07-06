You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Vid

— A Sanford man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing two people almost six years ago.

Donald McLaughlin, 34, of 718 Magnolia St., pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 23, 2011, deaths of Christopher Michael Plush, 30, and Anna Stack Truelove, 21.

Firefighters putting out a car fire behind Warren Williams School found the bodies of Plush and Truelove inside. They had both been shot, police said.

In 2005, McLaughlin was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a separate case after originally being charged with first-degree murder and wound up serving only six months in prison, court records state.