Local News
Sanford man charged with possession of child pornography
Posted 10:39 a.m. today
Lee County, N.C. — A Sanford man was arrested in connection with a three-month-long child pornography investigation.
Charles Scott Snavely, 47, was charged with 16 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the case involved Snavely receiving and possessing the pornography.
Snavely was jailed under a $1.6 million bond.
