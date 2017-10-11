You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Mmq

— A Sanford man was arrested in connection with a three-month-long child pornography investigation.

Charles Scott Snavely, 47, was charged with 16 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the case involved Snavely receiving and possessing the pornography.

Snavely was jailed under a $1.6 million bond.