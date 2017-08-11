You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18na0

— Arthur and Helen Hemby, of Sanford, say they plan to help their daughter recover from Hurricane Matthew after winning a $1.1 million Cash 5 jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Hawkins Avenue. It matched all five numbers drawn, 4-6-9-16-22, and won $1,184,357. The odds of winning were 1 in 749,398.

Arthur Hemby decided to check his ticket early Friday morning. When he realized he matched all five numbers, he rushed upstairs to tell his wife.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I kept asking, ‘Are you sure?’” Helen Hemby said.

“I told her I had checked the numbers 100 times and then told her how much we won," her husband said.

“I started crying,” Helen Hemby said.

The couple said their daughter lost her house in the hurricane and has had to live in a motel for nine months.

The win marks the second-largest prize ever won by a single Cash 5 ticket, the lottery said. The largest came two months ago when a family near Hickory won a $1.7 million prize.

The couple also plans to spend some of the money on themselves.

“I want to build a new garage and get a new pair of tennis shoes.” Arthur Hemby said.