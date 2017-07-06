You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18ViA

— A Sanford man was sentenced Wednesday to prison for opening fire during the Sanford Christmas Parade last December.

Deion Jamille Johns, 20, of 308 Oakwood Ave., pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and was sentenced to 84 to 113 months in prison.

Two people were wounded Dec. 5 when shots were fired during the annual parade, police said.

Sean Dimitrius Matthews, 18, of Sanford, was critically wounded, while Jadakis Tysor, 16, of Sanford, suffered minor injuries.

Local authorities said the shooting was in retaliation for a shooting last July in which Johns' brother was killed.