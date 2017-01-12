You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Armed officers descended on the Cameron Village shopping center in Raleigh Thursday night after police said a burglar broke into a store at about 8 p.m.

Raleigh police were questioning one person following the incident, but Thursday night’s robbery attempt wasn’t the first.

The building where the burglary took place contains two stores; Cheshire Cat Gallery and the Antique Emporium.

The owner of the Antique Emporium said that someone tried to break into the store on Monday night by cutting two holes in the wall. The person was able to get inside the building but left before police arrived.

The person also tried to smash a jewelry case inside the store, the owner said.

Additional attempts to break into the store were made on Tuesday and Wednesday, the owner said, and another hole was cut in the wall of the Cheshire Cat Gallery. The owner of that shop had spent the night in the store and called police, but the suspect again managed to escape.

On Thursday, at least one person got into the store and stole samurai swords.

The owner of the Antique Emporium said there was more than one suspect and they were masked and wore gloves.

Shoppers described the scene as scary as helmeted officers with guns drawn entered the popular shopping complex.

“It was really scary. It was kind of exciting because it’s something you see on TV but you never think you’re going to see in real life, but they brought out the K9 units and everything and we were just like ‘what’s going on,” said shopper Jenna Hanks.

Police were reviewing surveillance tapes Thursday night.