— Authorities are searching for a man who fled from officers Friday during a "high-risk" traffic stop, Roxboro police said.

Marquis Torian is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Roxboro Police Department. Officers tried to arrest Torian on outstanding warrants that included assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, but he fled on foot from the traffic stop.

Officers seized firearms and narcotics from Torian's vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about Torian should call 911.