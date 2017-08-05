You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are searching for a man who fled from officers Friday during a "high-risk" traffic stop, Roxboro police said.

The traffic stop occurred around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Southern Food Mart located at 1274 Hurdle Mills Road after police received a tip.

Marquis Torian is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Roxboro Police Department. Officers tried to arrest Torian on outstanding warrants that included assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, but he fled on foot from the traffic stop.

Officers seized firearms and narcotics from Torian's vehicle, police said.

"Here is my plea," said Chief of Police David L. Hess. "His safety is our primary concern. We ask he peacefully turn himself to authorities. His decision to turn himself in would demonstrate the character his friends and family know. Being on the run and hiding is not the Marquis Torian they know."

Torian was last seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt.

Investigators said they are actively following leads to find Torian. Anyone with information should call 911.