— A young Roxboro couple is eager to get back home from the hospital with their four new babies. The quadruplets, born 15 weeks premature on April 26, were conceived naturally, beating odds that average 1 in 729,000.

Devin and Katlyn Edwards learned they were pregnant on Thanksgiving Day.

Three weeks later, Katlyn felt sick, and the couple went to the emergency room. Turns out, it was morning sickness, times four. She had an ultrasound.

"(The doctor) is like, 'Well, everything looks good. There is actually four babies and four healthy heartbeats,'" Katlyn Edwards said. "And I was crying. I don't know what she said after that."

"I turned about 10 shades of red and didn't say anything for about 10 minutes," Devin Edwards said.

"And then it started, the whole, 'What do we do with four babies,'" Katelyn joked.

Their doctor referred them to Duke Hospital's High Risk Pregnancy Clinic for prenatal care.

The couple knew it would involve an early C-section delivery. The babies, Christian, Elise, Colton and Marshall, were each born weighing about 1.5 pounds.

Christian had a serious complication, fluid on the brain which required surgery with a shunt.

"Yeah, a lot of people have them so it's a good thing. It's a good thing to know a couple of my buddies have them," Devin Edwards said.

Family and church friends have offered help with meals and other needs, both material and financial.

"The average diaper use of quads is 30,000 diapers before they are out of them," Devin Edwards said.

The babies are doing well, slowly gaining weight and beginning to show their personalities - especially Elsie.

"This one is the feistiest one," Katlyn Edwards said. "Like, she wants attention 24/7. Christian, he is very laid back. Just happy all the time. All of the boys are very laid back."

For the last 16 weeks, the couple could only see their babies in a Duke nursery. Barring complications, the family expects to return home within the next few weeks.

"If anyone knows how to plan for four please let me know," Katlyn Edwards said. "Because I don't know how you plan for four. I really don't."

The couple says they have received a lot of attention on social media and were receiving about 20 Facebook friend requests a day. The community interest led the Edwards to start a page called "Forty Fingers and Forty Toes."

Katlyn and Devin Edwards were offered the choice of selective reduction -- the choice to terminate one or more of the fetuses to improve the odds of survival of the rest -- but they choose to keep all four.