— A Rolls-Royce Springfield Silver Ghost, purchased new by billionaire Howard Hughes in 1924, took Best of Show at the fifth anniversary of the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance at Pinehurst Resort on Saturday.

Guy Lewis purchased the car three years ago, and it been sitting in a Florida barn for more than four decades.

Some of the finest vintage cars from around the country were on display for the Pinehurst Concours d'Elegance.

The proceeds from the event benefit the USO of North Carolina.

