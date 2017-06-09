You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A math teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory School has been charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with three male students.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe, 25, of Rocky Mount, is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. The alleged acts took place off campus, police said.

Investigators began looking into allegations of misconduct in May after receiving a call from school administrators.

Detectives from the Rocky Mount Police Department interviewed numerous students and faculty members from the school before charging McAuliffe on Thursday.

McAuliffe was in the Carteret County jail Friday under a $20,000 bond. She is scheduled to make a first court appearance in Nash County District Court June 12.