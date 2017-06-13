Rocky Mount teacher accused of sex acts with students charged with 4 felonies
Posted 1:32 p.m. today
Updated 40 minutes ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with students made her first court appearance on Tuesday, facing four felony charges.
Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe, 25, of Rocky Mount, is accused of having sexual contact with three teenage boys appeared in court this morning.
McAuliffe is charged with three felony counts of sex acts with a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor. The victims are all Rocky Mount Prep students, where she was a teacher for less than a year.
Investigators began looking into allegations of misconduct in May after receiving a call from school administrators.
Police said the the incidents happened off campus, and detectives have interviewed numerous students and faculty.
McAuliffe covered her face when she left the court room and would not speak with reporters.
Her next court appearance is June 29.
School officials said Friday that McAuliffe was fired on May 4. School officials said her tenure there began in August 2016.
Teddy Fowler Jun 13, 4:39 p.m.
I know a number of people way back in the day around her age and older who dated girls in high school. They don't seem to consider it much of an issue I guess except when you are a teacher...
Robert Lewis Jun 13, 4:02 p.m.
sad, being from the Rocky Mt Wilson area I know there are no single people to date but she shouldn't done this. Just spend $10 on gas and drive to Raleigh or Greenville to meet other singles that are legal age.
James Hicks Jun 13, 3:09 p.m.
Life sentence. Chemical castration. Sex offender registry. Standard pedophile treatment.
John Archer Jun 13, 2:54 p.m.
I sure hope they let her off with just a light probation, because anything more might negatively impact her life.