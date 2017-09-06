Local News
Rocky Mount man attacked, left to die in road
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 65-year-old Rocky Mount man was found dead in the middle of a local street early Monday, police said.
Police responded to a report of a man in the road in the 500 block of Arrington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. and found the body of James Earl Harper.
Investigators determined he had been assaulted and died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
