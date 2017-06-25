Local News
Robeson County woman crowned Miss North Carolina
Posted 15 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A new Miss North Carolina was crowned on Saturday in downtown Raleigh.
Victoria Huggins, Miss Greater Sampson County, took center stage at the Duke Energy Center with a bouquet of flowers and the celebratory crown.
Huggins is a graduate of UNC-Pembroke and a reporter at NBC affiliate station WECT in Wilmington. The St. Pauls native was also crowned Miss Fayetteville back in 2013.
