You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/181e7

— A Moore County nurse on her way home from a shift at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital died early Monday when her Jeep Rubicon ran off of the road and a struck a tree before ending up on its side.

Emergency personnel responded to the accident just before 8 a.m. They found that Anna Rose Aklus, 22, of Robbins, had run off U.S. Highway 15-501 near N.C. Highway 73.

Aklus, the daughter of Sgt. Bob Aklus of the Moore County Sheriff's Office, was dead when first responders found her, according to members of the sheriff's office.

"She was a nurse, and I can't say enough good things about her father," said Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez. "Our hearts are heavy. It's a sad, sad time for the sheriff's office, the sheriff family. We ask that everybody please keep them their thoughts and prayers."

U.S. 15-501 was for about 90 minutes Monday morning, and traffic rerouted while the crash was cleared.

Sheriff Neil Godfrey said it was an emotional moment for his deputies when they realized that the victim was the daughter of one of their own.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is taking the lead in investigating what led to Aklus' crash.