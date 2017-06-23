You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An employee arriving at Black Ops Paintball in Fayetteville Friday morning found the store had been robbed.

Surveillance video captured a single robber in a hoodie, black pants and a backpack running across the showroom at 2112 River Road. The employee told WRAL News that the break-in happened around 4:30 a.m., and that thousands of dollars of paintball gear had been stolen.

Employees shared the surveillance video with police in hopes that someone would recognize the robber.