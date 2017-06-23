NC Wanted
Robber caught on video at Fayetteville paintball shop
Posted 17 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — An employee arriving at Black Ops Paintball in Fayetteville Friday morning found the store had been robbed.
Surveillance video captured a single robber in a hoodie, black pants and a backpack running across the showroom at 2112 River Road. The employee told WRAL News that the break-in happened around 4:30 a.m., and that thousands of dollars of paintball gear had been stolen.
Employees shared the surveillance video with police in hopes that someone would recognize the robber.
