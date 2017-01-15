You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16xcA

— Crews were responding to three different water main breaks in Durham on Sunday.

Officials responded to the first break around 5:15 a.m. on Fay Street near its intersection with Juniper Road. Water was gushing down the street, and the front wheel of a fire truck was stuck in a hole at the scene.

At 3:30 p.m., officials announced that the street had reopened.

Later Sunday morning, water was seen gushing out of manholes at another water main break on Dupree Street near Fayetteville Street, also closing a segment of road.

Around 9 a.m., officials announced a third water main break in front of Jordan High School on Garrett Road. The road has reopened, officials said.

Officials are currently working to assess and repair damages. This is a developing story.