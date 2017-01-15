Roads reopen after 3 water main breaks in Durham
Posted 8:02 a.m. today
Updated 46 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Crews were responding to three different water main breaks in Durham on Sunday.
Officials responded to the first break around 5:15 a.m. on Fay Street near its intersection with Juniper Road. Water was gushing down the street, and the front wheel of a fire truck was stuck in a hole at the scene.
At 3:30 p.m., officials announced that the street had reopened.
Later Sunday morning, water was seen gushing out of manholes at another water main break on Dupree Street near Fayetteville Street, also closing a segment of road.
Around 9 a.m., officials announced a third water main break in front of Jordan High School on Garrett Road. The road has reopened, officials said.
Officials are currently working to assess and repair damages. This is a developing story.
