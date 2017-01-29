Local News
Road rage leads to shooting at McDonald's in Raleigh
Posted 7:51 a.m. today
Updated 7:53 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Road rage sparked a shooting that injured one man early Sunday outside a McDonald's restaurant in Raleigh.
Around 4 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to shooting outside of the McDonald's located at 3026 Capital Boulevard near the intersection at Trawick Road.
Officials said a road rage incident caused the shooting.
One man was shot in the leg, officials said, and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators are searching for a suspect who they believe was driving a black Dodge Ram.
The incident is under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.