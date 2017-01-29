You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/179oI

— Road rage sparked a shooting that injured one man early Sunday outside a McDonald's restaurant in Raleigh.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to shooting outside of the McDonald's located at 3026 Capital Boulevard near the intersection at Trawick Road.

Officials said a road rage incident caused the shooting.

One man was shot in the leg, officials said, and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators are searching for a suspect who they believe was driving a black Dodge Ram.

The incident is under investigation.