— A storm system carrying the potential for tornadoes and large hail through parts of the Midwest will make its way into North Carolina on Friday but won't bring the same danger.

The risk for severe weather in Kansas and Oklahoma on Thursday is the fifth, or highest, level of the threat system. Damaging winds and tornadoes are likely in the region.

As the storms stretch east, though, the risk diminishes.

"We get into it tomorrow, but just slightly," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "The one out of five risk—the lowest risk for severe weather—in the northern part of North Carolina for tomorrow, that just means some isolated thunderstorms."

Friday will stay hot with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms, mainly around the Triangle and in the northern and western parts of the state.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly south and west of the Triangle area. Temperatures will cool down with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

"Saturday, we're going to see high pressure coming down the eastern coast toward us, so the chance of seeing at least a few thunderstorm Saturday will be on the upswing," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said.

Thunderstorms will be over by Sunday, but it will still be cloudy with a slight change for sprinkles or showers. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

"Sunday, as the front sags south of us, we may actually be overcast most of the day with a northeasterly wind that will hold temperatures down significantly," Fishel said.

Thunderstorms and showers will extend into next Wednesday for a wet week ahead.