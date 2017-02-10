You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey's Circus was in Raleigh for one final run at PNC Arena this weekend. The iconic traveling show announced earlier this year it will be shutting down after more than a century.

Families poured into PNC Arena for the circus that holds fond memories for many.

"I've taken my children as often as I could to the circus, and this my baby," Vickie Porter said.

Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus has entertained families for 146 years creating memories for many.

"I think the first time we came was in 1981, and so we had to come this year for the last circus," Tiffany McClean said.

While the circus phased out elephants, which were crowd favorites for decades, there was still plenty to the spectacle that kept audiences coming back.

"It's the last time, and I wanted my daughter to experience the circus," Michael Pittman said.

"I grew up dancing, so I enjoy watching other people perform, especially thing that I can't do," Shannon McColgan said.

While some are disappointed that the circus is shutting down, they said they will always cherish the memories.