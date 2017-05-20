Rifle, other items stolen from deputy's car in Nash County
Nash County, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating stolen duty-related equipment.
According to officials, a deputy discovered on Saturday morning that someone had broken into their county vehicle. Items were stolen, including one black colt AR-15 AS .223 rifle, one rifle magazine and one evidence fingerprinting kit.
The car was at the deputy's residence near South Old Carriage Road in Rocky Mount near the Tar River.
The rifle has been entered as stolen in the National Crime Information Center. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chief Deputy Brandon Medina at 252-459-4121.
