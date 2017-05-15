You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185T3

— A review of overtime and payroll in Hoke County turned up a number of irregularities. The independent reviewers, hired by county commissioners, say many of those were in the sheriff's department.

Reviewers said they found 74 employees under the Hoke County Sheriff's Department with more than 300 hours of overtime in a year. Thirty-four of those had more than 400 overtime hours. Most employees worked in the detention center. One employee had around 1,200 hours of overtime in a year.

"I want to make it clear as a county commissioner that no one is going to steal from us," said Allen Thomas Jr., a Hoke County Commissioner.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said he is not surprised. He says his employees are forced to work overtime because his department is understaffed.

At times, he says deputies must transport prisoners across state lines, or across the country.

Peterkin said his department needs at least 24 more people.



Reviewers hired by the county say the Sheriff has not turned over paperwork they need to complete their jobs. Peterkin said that is because the State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

Since the investigation started back in February, a sheriff's office employee has been fired. The county human relations director also resigned.