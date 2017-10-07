You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Rev. William Barber became a national figure for his activism in North Carolina, but Saturday he delivered his final address as president of the state NAACP.

Barber said 12 years ago, when he became the state NAACP president, he had no idea what God would have him and his organization do.

“I am so glad that you and I were available,” Barber said throughout his address.

The preacher from Goldsboro launched the Moral Monday movement, marching at the General Assembly and fighting the policies of Republican leadership.

“What we were doing here in North Carolina would become a model for organizing around the country. I didn’t know there would be people who would step up and give of their resources, but God knew,” Barber said.

Barber also fought for the freedom of Dante Sharpe, a man he said was wrongfully convicted and sent to death row. He didn’t invite Gov. Roy Cooper to Saturday’s address, citing Cooper’s failure to pardon Sharpe.

“This is bigger than just Dantae Sharpe. We cannot continue to see African-American men, or anybody for that matter, languish in prison,” Barber said.

Barber’s various crusades have brought him death threats and he’s been jailed for civil disobedience, yet he kept marching on.

“Don’t turn back. Forward together, not one step back,” he said.

Cooper said he was disappointed about not receiving an invitation to the address, but has not commented on the Sharpe case.