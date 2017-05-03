You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina's very own Land of Oz will reopen every Friday in June, according to the park’s website. The theme park, located on top of Beech Mountain, has been out of commission since 1980, but the memories live on in mostly private events.

For a fourth straight summer, the park marks "Family Fun Month" with limited access every Friday in June.

The daily tours, led by Dorothy herself, will be offered on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in 2017. Additional information about timing and tickets has not been released.

The park features a scale replica of Autie Em's house, a yellow brick road and the witch's castle. Visitors ride the chair lift ($10) to the top of the mountain to begin the tour.

Tickets go on sale each Monday and cost $12.50. Access is limited to adults and children 3 feet tall and taller.