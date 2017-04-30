  • Closings

    3 closings/delays reported. View all

  • Weather

    19 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wayne, Halifax, Edgecombe, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

Restaurant workers sing derogatory song to Raleigh police officers

Posted 5:01 p.m. today
Updated 8:40 p.m. today

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Garner, N.C. — A post on social media about derogatory messages against police at a local restaurant has led the business to take action.

The controversy began Friday night, after a post on Facebook claimed people at the Smithfield’s Chicken and Barbecue restaurant on Jones Sausage Road sang the NWA song “F- the Police” to Raleigh police officers who were eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner, David Harris, responded on Facebook, saying the company respects law enforcement and is looking into the matter.

The posts goes on to say the business would terminate any employee that doesn’t share the company’s respect of all law enforcement.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association has shared the post, thanking Harris for his quick and heartfelt response.

The Raleigh Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page, saying it is working collaboratively with representatives from Smithfield’s to resolve the issue.

Triangle Area Special Offers
10 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Danita Freeman Apr 30, 9:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    Hopefully this isn't true, but I am surprised that in this age of everything being recorded there doesn't appear to be any evidence. A chorus line of workers are singing a derogatory song to uniformed police officers and no one records it? Even if the others in the restaurant believed it was funny, I would still expect them to record it. I'll reserve judgement until the full story comes out.

  • Fred Neopolitano Apr 30, 8:49 p.m.
    user avatar

    I wonder how many of these talented singers have criminal records

  • Robin Koury Jr Apr 30, 8:09 p.m.
    user avatar

    No where in article does it say Smithfield Police..It is Smithfield Chicken and BBQ.

  • Bridget Ryan Apr 30, 8:07 p.m.
    user avatar

    Straight outa stupid

  • Susan Whitlow Apr 30, 7:45 p.m.
    user avatar

    Carolinej -Nothing to do with Smithfield police, its a restaurant chain called "Smithfield's Chicken and BBQ".

  • carolinej Apr 30, 7:39 p.m.

    The online headline says Raleigh police and in the story it seems to be the Smithfield police. Either way, an absolute disgrace. It was also a disgrace when the song was written years ago.

  • William Phipps Apr 30, 7:37 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    If they never find another job you and I end up supporting them thru social programs paid by our taxes.

  • Walt Karas Apr 30, 7:20 p.m.
    user avatar

    While this is not an appropriate form of protest against government, press organizations in a democratic society should investigate why protest against government is occurring. Food service is not easy work, career criminals are unlikely to be doing it just as a fun side job.

  • Tim Orr Apr 30, 7:16 p.m.
    user avatar

    Just wait until one of those employees call 911, one of these cops show up...

  • Anita Gibson Apr 30, 7:01 p.m.
    user avatar

    And they actually think they can act like that, on the job, and get away with it? Hope they never find jobs anywhere again.