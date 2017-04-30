You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17xlX

— A post on social media about derogatory messages against police at a local restaurant has led the business to take action.

The controversy began Friday night, after a post on Facebook claimed people at the Smithfield’s Chicken and Barbecue restaurant on Jones Sausage Road sang the NWA song “F- the Police” to Raleigh police officers who were eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner, David Harris, responded on Facebook, saying the company respects law enforcement and is looking into the matter.

The posts goes on to say the business would terminate any employee that doesn’t share the company’s respect of all law enforcement.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association has shared the post, thanking Harris for his quick and heartfelt response.

The Raleigh Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page, saying it is working collaboratively with representatives from Smithfield’s to resolve the issue.