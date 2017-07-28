You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Emergency responders were called to Falls Lake Friday evening to search for a swimmer in distress.

Wake County sheriff Donnie Harrison said visitors reported seeing a male swimmer in distress shortly after 5 p.m.

Teams searched but never found anyone. A vehicle of interest was located near the lake.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate the owner of that vehicle.

Harrison said the search for the swimmer has been suspended until tomorrow morning.