Responders search Falls Lake for swimmer in distress
Posted 11:49 p.m. yesterday
Updated 12:05 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Emergency responders were called to Falls Lake Friday evening to search for a swimmer in distress.
Wake County sheriff Donnie Harrison said visitors reported seeing a male swimmer in distress shortly after 5 p.m.
Teams searched but never found anyone. A vehicle of interest was located near the lake.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate the owner of that vehicle.
Harrison said the search for the swimmer has been suspended until tomorrow morning.
