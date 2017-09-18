You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

People working in Puerto Rico are finding out there's no timetable when it comes to cleaning up between natural disasters like hurricanes.

Hurricane Irma hit the Caribbean less than two weeks ago, and now the island is preparing for Maria.

Neighbors say Irma brought a lot of water and debris.

Roberto Guzman said his whole neighborhood was damaged by the storm.

In the U.S. Virgin islands, some areas damaged by Hurricane Irma are still in shambles. Parts of St. Thomas experienced winds in excess of a 175 mph for three or four hours.

The approaching Hurricane Maria could do even more damage.

As cleanup continues, power company crews in Puerto Rico are also working around the clock to restore power.

"We're trying to clean up, but no power," said a neighbor, "no water, no light, no nothing. Nothing at all."

Guzman said as the next storm approaches, he is calling on God.