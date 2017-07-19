You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man accused of four break-ins and one attempted break-in at apartments near the North Carolina State University campus appeared in court Wednesday.

Authorities say Harry Bolling, 23, broke into three apartments last month, and an additional two apartments this week.

Andy Barrette said he wasn't home when Bolling broke into his apartment, but his roommates were there.

"Nothing like this has ever happened here, so it was disturbing because I felt so much worse for Lauren because she and Joe basically encountered this person," Barrette said.

According to investigators, the suspect put his hand over the mouth of Barrette’s female roommate to keep her quiet.

"The yelling happened again, so I basically came out and saw a man coming from the room," said Joe Zhou, Barrette's roommate.

In addition to the nine charges related to the break-ins, Bolling is accused of physically assaulting three women. Authorities said only a few items were stolen during the break-ins, but that the victims were robbed of their sense of security.

"We were kind of lax about locking the door before," said Barrette. "We'd lock it when we got home at night, but we would kind of leave it unlocked during the day. Now, we always dead bolt it."

Bolling is being held under a $300,000 bond.