Resident asks Randolph County to replace Confederate statue

Posted 4:17 a.m. today
Updated 49 minutes ago

Photo by Wesley Fennell from Facebook

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A request to remove a Confederate monument at a North Carolina county courthouse is a new entrant into the nationwide debate over the presence and preservation of such monuments.

WFMY-TV reports former local NAACP president Dr. Wesley Fennell asked Randolph County commissioners at their meeting Monday to remove the bronze Confederate soldier from the courthouse and replace it with one honoring the Quakers.

Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson says commissioners have not made a decision or discussed the issue yet. Johnson says Randolph County was part of an 1861 vote in which 90 percent of its citizens voted to stay in the Union. Johnson says the county's Historic Preservation Commission should compile the history and meaning of community monuments to provide information to citizens.

The statue was erected in 1911.

2 Comments

  • Nancy Horne Aug 10, 8:10 a.m.
    Perhaps being the first settlers of Randolph County were English Quakers might qualify?

  • Robin Cubbon Aug 10, 7:26 a.m.
    i'd be interested in what the quakers did in that town. i find johnson's answer a dodge. the people that took that vote are long dead. and really? a history and meaning of monuments? i wonder if he asked at all about the quakers? perhaps they made a positive contribution worth comemorating.