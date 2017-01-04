You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are searching for a man who robbed a courier in a convenience store parking lot Monday.

Authorities said the courier was leaving an Express Mart at 1502 Clinton Road when he was approached in the parking lot by a man asking for a cigarette lighter.

When the courier said he did not smoke, police said the man grabbed him, indicated he had a weapon and stole money.

The man ran to a nearby Chevrolet Impala with black rims and fled east on Clinton Road.

The man is described as being black and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-0053 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.