Request for cigarette lighter leads to Fayetteville robbery
Posted 12 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for a man who robbed a courier in a convenience store parking lot Monday.
Authorities said the courier was leaving an Express Mart at 1502 Clinton Road when he was approached in the parking lot by a man asking for a cigarette lighter.
When the courier said he did not smoke, police said the man grabbed him, indicated he had a weapon and stole money.
The man ran to a nearby Chevrolet Impala with black rims and fled east on Clinton Road.
The man is described as being black and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-0053 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
