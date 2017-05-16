Reports of naked, masked man on U.S. 64 lead to arrest
Posted 11 minutes ago
Louisburg, N.C. — A 52-year-old man faces five counts of indecent exposure after deputies from the Nash and Franklin county sheriff's offices linked him to reports of flashing along U.S. Highway 64.
For about a week, law enforcement and social media channels saw an influx of reports that a man, wearing only a mask, was standing alongside the highway near Exit 448 to N.C. Highway 98.
Each time law enforcement arrive the man had left the area.
Authorities did not say how they connected Bobby Lee Marshall, of EF Cottrell Road in Louisburg, to the displays. Nash County sheriff's deputies arrested him Tuesday and put him in the Nash County Jail under a $1,250 secured bond.
