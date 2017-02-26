You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the Thursday death of a 26-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper.

The death of Specialist Johnathon D. Poole occurred on the same day as the death of another Fort Bragg soldier, 26-year-old Ciara L. Harris, who had suffered from a brief illness.

Officials have not released any additional details about the death of Poole, who joined the Army in February 2012 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division as an infantryman in February 2013.

"Specialist Poole was a young leader who served honorably with the battalion as a heavy weapons gunner while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq in 2015," said Lt. Col. Rhett Thompson. "He will truly be missed."