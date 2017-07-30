You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Fayetteville firefighters on Friday evening rescued a 4-year-old girl from a hot car after her stepfather overdosed on narcotics.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Fort Bragg soldier Jessie Andrew Davis used undisclosed narcotics before losing consciousness in a Walgreens parking lot on Skibo Road.

The girl was examined by EMS workers at the scene.

Davis, 25, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to an arrest warrant.