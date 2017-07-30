Local News
Report: Fayetteville soldier overdosed on narcotics with 4-year-old in backseat of car
Posted 35 minutes ago
Fayetteville firefighters on Friday evening rescued a 4-year-old girl from a hot car after her stepfather overdosed on narcotics.
According to The Fayetteville Observer, Fort Bragg soldier Jessie Andrew Davis used undisclosed narcotics before losing consciousness in a Walgreens parking lot on Skibo Road.
The girl was examined by EMS workers at the scene.
Davis, 25, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to an arrest warrant.
