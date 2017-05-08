You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Durham and caused a fatal collision two months ago was drunk, according to a toxicology report.

Aretha Lynette Chavis, 49, of Durham, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-85 on March 20 when her 2012 Hyundai Sonata slammed into a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Jerry Alamo, 29, of Rhode Island.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

Alamo had eight passengers in his SUV. Glenda Alamo, 36, suffered critical injuries, while the other seven, including three children, suffered minor injuries.

According to a toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Chavis had a blood-alcohol content of 0.26, which is more than three times the level at which drivers are considered impaired under North Carolina law.

No drugs or alcohol were found in Jerry Alamo's system, according to a separate toxicology report.