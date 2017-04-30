  • Closings

Report: 16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach on 17-year-old

Hope Mills, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach into the face of a 17-year-old, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

The incident occurred Saturday at Hope Mills Municipal Park when Iyana Peterson, 16, waited at the park for Malaysia Bingham, 17.

When Peterson saw Bingham, she attacked, according to a warrant. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from a knife Peterson used during the incident, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

Peterson is also accused of taking a container full of bleach and throwing it onto Bingham’s face.

Bingham was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

Peterson was arrested Saturday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor simple assault.

Peterson was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center into the custody of an adult under a written promise to appear in court.

  • Kristen Ford-Newell Apr 30, 9:11 p.m.
    What's wrong with these gutter girls?...Again, no parental guidance and I bet single mom home.

  • Edna Pickrell Apr 30, 7:04 p.m.
    Premeditated...she was waiting for the person she attacked.

  • Rick Fetter Apr 30, 6:22 p.m.
    Utter garbage to not include attempted murder charges.