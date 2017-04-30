You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach into the face of a 17-year-old, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

The incident occurred Saturday at Hope Mills Municipal Park when Iyana Peterson, 16, waited at the park for Malaysia Bingham, 17.

When Peterson saw Bingham, she attacked, according to a warrant. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from a knife Peterson used during the incident, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

Peterson is also accused of taking a container full of bleach and throwing it onto Bingham’s face.

Bingham was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

Peterson was arrested Saturday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor simple assault.

Peterson was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center into the custody of an adult under a written promise to appear in court.