— Repairs are scheduled for the Interstate 40 flyover at I-540 in Durham, and motorists will have to find alternate routes.

The project is scheduled to begin next Tuesday. The N.C. Department of Transportation says the project involves replacing two pavement joints on the ramp.

According to NCDOT , initial work will require one of the ramp lanes to be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday night. The ramp will then be completely closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. During the full closure, the contractor will be working 24 hours a day to finish the repairs.

NCDOT is suggesting multiple detour routes for I-40 East motorists trying to get to I-540 East during the full shutdown.