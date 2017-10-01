You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A small, local movement is taking off and giving back to Puerto Rico in a time of dire need after Hurricane Maria caused devastation on the island.

On Saturday morning in Raleigh, about 50 volunteers were in a warehouse, organizing donations, packing them up and taking inventory of much needed supplies that will soon be on their way to Puerto Rico.

Donations began pouring in at about 11 a.m. and even Congressman David Price stopped by.

“Our country needs to have all hands on deck for a full-fledged response,” he said.

North Carolina for Puerto Rico is a grassroots movement that formed just days ago.

“We have to make sure to separate cans, cross out the barcodes to make sure they are not sold on the black market or in supermarkets in Puerto Rico,” said North Carolina for Puerto Rico Organizer Freddy Medina.

Collecting donations is one thing, but the work that goes on to make sure everything gets to the people who need it is another. Medina said the organization has partnered with FEMA and gone through all the proper steps to make sure that happens.

“So, this is going straight to the government so they can utilize the emergency response teams and take it by air to go get it the same day,” he said.

No donation is too small and every kind gesture is appreciated.

“So, we thought that a note would just make people feel better because they’ve been going through rough times right now so we want to make them feel better with what’s going on right now,” Medina said.

Medina said for him and so many others, the situation is personal.

“To see the overwhelming amount of support from the people of North Carolina, I’m just grateful for everything that’s going on and it makes me very, very happy,” he said.

The donations will be sent out later in the week but North Carolina for Puerto Rico will still continue to collect necessary items, including bottled water, canned food and general hygiene products.