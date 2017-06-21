You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Renters in a mobile home park in Clayton have been told to move out of their homes. Residents say that since a new owner has come in, things have aesthetically and morally changed.

Ami Gaglione said her landlord called her and told her she had to be out by the end of the month.

"Something like this you have to plan for," she said. “I don't have money in the bank just saying, 'OK, let's just get up and go.'"

In addition to a new rule that states homeowners are no longer allowed to rent their properties, breed restrictions have been placed on pets and trampolines and pools have been banned.

Teresa Velasquez said the restrictions kept coming.

"I had to get rid of my child's play set in the backyard that I've worked so hard to get," she said. "Her trampoline. All of her toys that were in the shed she would come out and play with, she's not allowed to have any of that anymore."

Velasquez owns her home and does not have to move. But she said she fears that day is coming.

She says there is constant worry among her and others in the community about what will happen next.

"I don't know if he's going to come up to me next and say, 'Hey, I don't like the color of your trailer. Get out. Your trailer is too old, get out,'" Velasquez said. "I mean, I worry about it every day."

WRAL reached out to the new owner who did not want to be interviewed, but said that what he is doing is within his legal right.

Residents said that while that may be the case, it does not make it right.

"If you want us out that's fine, but give us time," said Gaflione. "We're still human beings and we still have rights."

A bunch of the residents said they are getting together and getting an attorney to figure out exactly what their rights are.