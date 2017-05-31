Reminder: Museum of Life and Science's expanded hours start Sunday
Posted 6:10 p.m. Wednesday
Starting this Sunday, the Museum of Life and Science in Durham is adding two extra hours of play to its Sunday operating schedule.
The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, to the general public. It will open at 9 a.m., daily, to museum members.
Until now, the museum had operated from noon to 5 p.m., on Sundays.
After Labor Day, the museum will revert to its regular season hours, but keep those extra Sunday morning hours for play. So, after Labor Day, regular season hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and closed most Mondays.
