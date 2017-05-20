You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The house was packed at the Carolina Theatre on Friday as R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe talked about his newest art installation on the second day of Moogfest.

Stipe spoke about "Jeremy Dance," his video installation that will be on display on the side of the American Underground building on W. Main Street for the two remaining days of the festival.

More than 100 festival-goers showed up to hear stories from the musician responsible for beloved songs like "Losing My Religion," "Everybody Hurts" and "The One I Love."

Stipe, who after a long musical career is emerging as a multimedia artist, told Moogfest audiences that he shot the never-before-seen installation in New York City.

The compilation of video footage explores desire and movement through the dancing body of his friend and fellow artist Jeremy Ayers. The alternative rock legend scored the piece, marking his first solo composition ever. Stipe went on to say that he feels even more "inside" the art world than he did in the music world, and that helps him create his new multimedia works.

"Jeremy actually taught me how to dance, and watching him dance was super-goofy, somber, sexy and engaging [all at the same time]," Stipe said.

You can check out Stipe's installation through Sunday.