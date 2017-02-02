Political News

Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches

Posted 1:46 p.m. today

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By CATHERINE LUCEY, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Declaring that religious freedom is "under threat," President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status.

"I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution," Trump said during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, a high-profile event bringing together faith leaders, politicians and dignitaries.

Trump also defended his recent executive order on immigration, decrying "generous" immigration policies and arguing that there are people who seek to enter the country "for the purpose of spreading violence or oppressing other people based upon their faith." He also pledged to take more immigration action in the name of religious liberty.

"In the coming days we will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty and that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination," Trump said.

He did not detail how he might scrap the IRS rule, which he has previously pledged to do away with. The rule, named after then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson, has been in place since 1954, but it is very rare for a church to actually be penalized. And while some conservative Christians would like to see it abolished, others, especially the younger generation, support a clear separation of church and politics.

Repeal does not appear to have widespread public support. Eight in 10 Americans said it was inappropriate for pastors to endorse a candidate in church in a poll released last September by Lifeway Research, a religious survey firm based in Nashville.

For many religious conservatives, whose overwhelming support helped propel Trump to the White House, a more pressing issue they hope he will address is protection for faith-based charities, schools and ministries who object to same-sex marriage and abortion.

The president made no mention at the prayer breakfast of other steps he may take, saying only that religious freedom is a "sacred right."

During his remarks, Trump also took a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger, the new host of "The Apprentice," the reality TV show Trump previously headlined. Trump said that since Schwarzenegger took over, the show's ratings have been down, and he asked the audience to "pray for Arnold." Schwarzenegger tweeted in response that he and Trump should switch jobs and Americans would sleep better.

LGBTQ groups have been anxious that the president could use his executive powers to curb legal advances they have made.

"We think it is entirely possible there could be an executive order that creates religious exemptions," said James Esseks, LGBT project director for the American Civil Liberties Union. He added that the "narrative" that Trump won't harm the LGBTQ community was "not correct."

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that the president would leave intact a 2014 executive order that protects workers for federal contractors from anti-LGBTQ discrimination, saying in a statement that Trump "continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election."

During a Monday news briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer offered no details on whether Trump could still issue an executive order affecting the LGBTQ community.

"There is a lot of executive orders, a lot of things that the president has talked about and will continue to fulfill, but we have nothing on that front now," Spicer said.

Religious conservatives, who saw a series of defeats on same-sex marriage, abortion and other issues under former President Barack Obama, have been bolstered by Trump's win. In a letter last year to Roman Catholics, Trump pledged, "I will defend your religious liberties and the right to fully and freely practice your religion, as individuals, business owners and academic institutions."

Trump's Supreme Court pick this week was also considered a positive sign for conservatives.

A favorite of conservatives, Neil Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where he sided with Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor when they mounted religious objections to the Obama administration's requirement that employers provide health insurance that includes contraceptives.

Triangle Area Special Offers
20 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Kathryn Adams Feb 2, 3:44 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Sorry about the delay in responding, but it looks like other posters here have provided the explanation. Churches should pay income tax, property tax, sales tax, anything a business would normally be taxed on.

    President Trump is proposing that we allow churches to endorse a political candidate who can then pass legislation which will benefit that church. It would be no different from a corporation funneling money to a candidate so they will act in the interest of the company rather than the interest of their voters. Sure it may be legal, but should we then allow those churches to receive benefits (tax-free status) that aren't available to businesses and individuals?

  • Alan Falk Feb 2, 3:42 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    YES!

  • Alan Falk Feb 2, 3:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I agree that the rules should be applied that way, but it's also pretty obvious to me that the Party In Power will completely disagree, and that's how things get done and undone nowadays, sadly enough.

    I love 'separation of church and state,' and this battle/argument, if it goes the way Trump wants it to go, will, once again, push the country towards a Conservative Theocracy.

    I've argued and fought against that before, with the Bushes and others, and I'll fight it again against Trump and his cohort if necessary.

    Their 'beliefs' are not necessarily MY beliefs, no matter how strongly they think Their Beliefs are The Right Beliefs. Folks that say stuff like that are what I call Members of A Cult.

  • Catherine Edwards Feb 2, 2:32 p.m.
    user avatar

    Wayne - "Yeah, the last POTUS did not understand the freedom of religion meant that churches also had freedom of speech. The last eight years were a dark spot on the Constitution. To even act like this was to limit Mosques from fund raising is a bit disingenuous, Obama had a problem with White Christian churches, politically organizing."

    This is not about freedom of speech this is about being classified as a non-profit.

    Rod's right - "You can only be classified as non-profit under that as long as you don't help out political campaigns or intervene in elections. So if they do work as the church for a campaign or tell you in the church to go out and vote for a candidate they are in violation. If they say the love Trump, that's not a violation.

    So, yes, the IRS should expect federal income taxes from Churches (Synagogues, Mosques) if they get political, since they'd no longer be non-profit under that 501(c)(3) classification."

  • Michael Bawden Feb 2, 2:09 p.m.
    user avatar

    Rev Barber UNLEASHED!

    Mind you this is only helping conservative ministers. Liberal ministers have been preaching from in front of, in, and behind the pulpit for years. I believe Pullen Baptist on Hillsborough St comes to mind.

  • Freda Kerr Feb 2, 1:53 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    According to Comey back in June or July Hillary did NOT lie under oath. Trump IS a sexual predator. What has Hillary said that makes her anti LEO?!

    I can't believe that anyone with an ounce of common sense believes Trump is a christian, or that he and his cabal of billionaires give a hoot about us middle class folks or the environment!!

  • Wayne Smith Feb 2, 1:41 p.m.
    user avatar

    Yeah, the last POTUS did not understand the freedom of religion meant that churches also had freedom of speech. The last eight years were a dark spot on the Constitution. To even act like this was to limit Mosques from fund raising is a bit disingenuous, Obama had a problem with White Christian churches, politically organizing. Also, if Mosques under this freedom collect money it will be pretty easy to know away ahead of time if they are bad characters. You see this makes it easy for the FBI to track them.

  • Rod Runner Feb 2, 1:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    If they don't, Trump is setting himself up for more bad times ahead.

  • Tom Waring Feb 2, 1:17 p.m.
    user avatar

    So under this policy, Muslim mosques would have unlimited and unfettered political involvement and donations too, right?

  • Rick Nolte Feb 2, 1:16 p.m.
    user avatar

    They should charge tax on income, so yes, tax the plate directly. Just like with me, money coming in is income, whether there is any left at the end of the year or not. Everyone in the church has the ability to register to vote, so long as they legally can, and make their own decisions.

More...

 

 