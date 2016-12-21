  • Just In

    Two charged with murder in fatal shooting of Johnston County convenience store clerk — Two people, including a 28-year-old Raleigh man, have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting in October of a Zebulon convenience store clerk. Darius Dontae McCalston and Omarl Alexander Smith are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Al Shami Esmail.

banner
Family

Relatives get custody of Ohio boy from viral heroin photos

Posted 10:26 a.m. yesterday

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, released by the East Liverpool Police Department, a young child sits in a vehicle behind his grandmother, Rhonda Pasek and her boyfriend, James Acord, both of whom are unconscious from a drug overdose, in East Liverpool, Ohio. A judge has given relatives custody of the boy. The East Liverpool Review reports no one contested the granting of custody to the boy’s great aunt and uncle during a hearing Monday, Dec. 19 in Columbiana County. (East Liverpool Police Department via AP, File)

LISBON, Ohio — A judge in Ohio has given relatives custody of a 4-year-old boy shown in police photos sitting in the backseat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped in the front after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl.

The East Liverpool Review reports (http://bit.ly/2i0xrAV ) no one contested the granting of custody to the boy's great aunt and uncle during a hearing Monday in Columbiana County.

Photographs taken by an East Liverpool police officer went viral in September after 47-year-old James Acord overdosed and nearly drove into a school bus.

Acord and the boy's grandmother, 50-year-old Rhonda Pasek, were revived with the opiate antidote Narcan.

Pasek is serving six months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering. Acord received 360 days after pleading guilty to the same charge.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Janet Ghumri Dec 21, 10:02 p.m.
    user avatar

    Thank God that the little boy has family that can take care of him. Otherwise, he would be another foster child moving through the system. Prayers that he will be safe and loved