You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JYz

— A 23-year-old registered sex offender has been charged in connection with a weekend rape reported Saturday in Fayetteville.

Johnny Ray Cain Lindquist, of the 400 block of Woodstream Trail, is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex offense and false imprisonment.

Investigators say Lindquist is an acquaintance of the victim in the alleged incident.

Lindquist was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

No other information in the incident has been released.

Lindquist was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2014 in a case that involved a 13-year-old victim.

Lindquist registered as a sex offender on Dec. 1, 2014.