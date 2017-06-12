Registered sex offender charged in rape, kidnapping reported in Fayetteville
Posted 3:08 p.m. today
Updated 3:13 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 23-year-old registered sex offender has been charged in connection with a weekend rape reported Saturday in Fayetteville.
Johnny Ray Cain Lindquist, of the 400 block of Woodstream Trail, is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex offense and false imprisonment.
Investigators say Lindquist is an acquaintance of the victim in the alleged incident.
Lindquist was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
No other information in the incident has been released.
Lindquist was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2014 in a case that involved a 13-year-old victim.
Lindquist registered as a sex offender on Dec. 1, 2014.
Wayne Hill Jun 12, 3:46 p.m.
Hi Jimmy, your question is a VERY good one. My best friend's, son is a very good criminal lawyer. It is very simple how this happened. The Sex Offender registry in NC is clogged with individuals who committed offenses that were non-violent, did not involve children and were misdemeanors. The State administrates all offenders the same. So they expend valuable resources keeping track of people who are not actually threats. The system needs to be reformed to only put rapists and true pedophiles on the list who are felons. I say true pedophiles because many a teenage boy who transferred a girl's inappropriate "selfie," (ages 15 to 17), could be on the registry, depending on the DA. To protect society we need to be smart in how we apply laws and not tie-up law enforcement's resources.
Jimmy Jones Jun 12, 3:38 p.m.
But he was registered!!! How, how can this happen?!