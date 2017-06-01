You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after he was found to be working around children at the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest, according to an arrest warrant.

Glenn Alan Wright, of Raleigh, was charged with a felony for being on the premises with children while being a sex offender, according to his arrest warrant. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

The warrant said Wright entered and remained at Fleming Loop Park in Fuquay-Varina during the festival. Wright was working as a volunteer at the festival, which included a kids area.

Balloon Fest organizer Brian Hoyle said officials discovered Wright's criminal background this week and reported it to the sheriff's office. The festival has not previously required background checks for volunteers, but Hoyle said that policy will change moving forward.

The WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest is a free, volunteer-run community festival honoring Gold Star and military families. About 100,000 people attended this year's festivities.

WRAL is the title sponsor of the event but is not involved in the operation of the festival.