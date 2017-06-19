You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Three of the four red wolf pups, who turned seven weeks old on Friday, are outside their habitat enclosure at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, closing down much of the museum's outdoor campus.

According to a press release, the pups remain on the museum's main campus and within the museum's perimeter fence. Their parents - two adult red wolves - remain in their enclosure, along with a fourth pup. The museum's animal care team is working to return the pups to their enclosure, the release said.

The museum's outdoor campus beyond Sprout Café and the Magic Wings Butterfly House is closed and Ellerbe Creek Railway operations have been suspended.

Six pups were originally born in late April to the museum's six-year-old red wolf; two have died. It was big news for the species. Once common across the southeast, red wolves now are critically endangered. Only about 200 exist in captivity; another 40 or so live in the wild, at last count. The museum's pups are among one of only five red wolf litters born in captivity in the United States this year.

As reported on Go Ask Mom last week, the exhibit has been a popular spot for visitors in the last couple of months as they try to get a glimpse of the little ones. And, now, as the pups become older and more mobile, those glimpses could be more frequent, said Sherry Samuels, the museum's animal department director, last week. "They are out more," Samuels said of the pups who, at the time, were just exploring their enclosure, scrambling up and down a cliff and hiding in a den.

The museum's press release says more updates will be issued as the situation develops.