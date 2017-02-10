You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— While record temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday, both days of the weekend will be downright delightful. There will be times of clouds and sun and much warmer weather than in recent days.

Saturday will peak a full 20 degrees warmer than Friday afternoon, in the upper 60s, and Sunday could see temperatures push close to 80 degrees.

"Saturday just looks beautiful with those warming temperatures, even though it will be cool in the morning," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said. "It'll be a gorgeous afternoon, and Sunday, also, just looks fantastic.

"Sunday, we're probably going to end up breaking the record high."

The record for Feb. 12 is 75 degrees, set in 1999. The forecast high for Sunday is 78 in Raleigh.

Skies stay mostly clear for the start of the work week, but the temperatures will plummet again, a 20-degree deficit from Sunday to Monday before the possibility of rain returns midweek.