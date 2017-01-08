You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Below-freezing temperatures stuck around all day Sunday and things will only get worse before they get better at the end of the week.

Temperatures remained in the teens until after lunchtime before they entered the low 20s, warming up just a bit. The high on Sunday was 26 degrees.

Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and will drop into the single digits by morning. At 5 a.m., the forecast temperature is just 5 degrees and that will rise only to 7 degrees by 8 a.m.

"Some areas could drop below zero," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "It's just going to be brutal. This is the coldest we've been in about three years."

If temperatures do reach 0 degrees, a record low set in 1970 for the date will be broken.

The sub-freezing temperatures mean that any melting that took place while the sun was out Sunday will refreeze overnight and officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads as icy conditions persist.

"We had a lot of melting today, which is great, but all of this is going to become ice again overnight," Wilmoth said.

Monday will be much like Sunday, with bright sunny skies. Rain is not expected to be an issue, but temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing all day for most.

Temperatures will drop into the teens Monday night and will once again make refreezing an issue, but will finally climb above freezing Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will change drastically by the end of the week, with a forecast high in the 70s making it feel more like April than January.

"We will go from 0 degrees on Monday (possibly breaking the record low that stands for that date) to 71 degrees on Friday," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "That's getting close to the record high of 78 degrees for that date. These are some crazy temperature swings!"