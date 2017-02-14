You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

More on this Sargento website

Multiple Sargento cheese products have been recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the Sargento website, one of their cheese suppliers, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, based in Middlebury, Ind., notified them of the possible contamination from a product they supplied to Sargento.

Recalled Cheese Products

The following products have been recalled:

* Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

* Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

Additional recalled products

* Sargento has also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the originally recalled cheese:

* Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

* Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

* Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

* Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

* Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No other Sargento cheese products have been recalled at this time.

If you have the recalled cheese, call 1-800-CHEESES (1-800-243-3737) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central Time) to activate your reimbursement and have any questions answered.

Additional information can be found at info.sargento.com/news.