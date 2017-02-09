You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Multiple Ruth's pimento spreads have been recalled including those distributed at retail supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The recalled products include select Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread, Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread, Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread and Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans. see below for the specific UPC numbers.

Here is the press release with additional details:

RALEIGH – B&H Foods of Charlotte has expanded its recall of Ruth’s pimento spreads to include more products that were packed at the Chester, SC plant. The products were distributed at retail supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.



The company launched the initial recall on Feb. 2 after a routine sample collected at a retail location by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which may cause life-threatening illness. No illnesses have been reported to date. The company elected to expand the recall as a precaution.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. All lots and sell-by dates for products labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” are being recalled. Products labeled as packed in Charlotte are not included in this recall.



The following items are being recalled:

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, 74952-00005, 7 oz.





Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, 74952-12023, 12 oz.





Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, 74952-24023, 24 oz.

Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread, 74952-15005, 16 oz.





Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread, 74952-12014, 12 oz.





Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread, 74952-12000, 12 oz.





Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans, 74952-12008, 12 oz.







Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.



Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-532-0409 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.